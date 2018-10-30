31 Photographers Capture Ghosts, Witches and Other Occult Phenomena

Ghosts, specters, and the occult have mesmerized photographers since the beginning of photographic history. More than a century before digital manipulation, there were countless attempts to use the “medium” (see what I did there?) to prove the existence of spiritual phenomena. Early images ranged from depictions of phantoms and janky, ghost-like blobs to abstract representations of spirits on X-rays, cyanotypes, and other light-sensitive materials. In 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Art curated The Perfect Medium: Photography and the Occult, an exhibition and corresponding book surveying occult photography from the 1860s through the 1940s, a period in which photographs were often used as “evidence” of the spirit world.

As a kid, before falling in love with photography, horror movies shaped much of my visual language and how I thought about the construction of narratives. Ultimately, they paved the way for a more recent obsession with occult-ridden images—everything from representations of ghosts and auras to the “unnatural” world of spiritual symbolism and the mystical unknown. (I’d even include campy, intentionally faked images of gore.)

For Halloween, decades into the digital world, I’ve compiled 31 contemporary photographs ranging from apparitions and dark matter to witchcraft as a metaphor for our current political climate. While many of them nod to classic traditions of spirit photography, they also come from a now long-standing acceptance of photography as flawed in its representation of truth, and—often with a heavy dose of self-aware irony—function more as theater than any attempt to prove that ghosts are real.



@elainenettlesbezold

Elaine Bezold, Untitled, 2013

@ameliabauer

Amelia Bauer and Elizabeth Perks Kibbey, Book of Shadows

@msrachelstern

Rachel Stern, Vision and Her Scribe, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/annamorgowicz/?hl=en

Anna Morgowicz, Untitled, 2014

@barbaradiener

Barbara Diener, Shadow Figure

@chase_c_middleton

Chase Middleton, from the series “Nostalgia for the Mud”

@terezazelenkova

Tereza Zelenkova, The Unseen

@larson.laura65

Laura Larson, Untitled (Green Room) from the 2009 series “Asylum”

@rivetgirlschiavo

© Christine Schiavo, Mother (Insomnia)

@jacobhaubt

Jacob Haupt, Untitled, from the series Did I Scare You

https://www.instagram.com/sue_debeer/

Sue Debeer, still from her film “The White Wolf,” 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery

@roberthickerson

Robert Hickerson, Sure, We Can Keep It Casual

https://www.instagram.com/ellenjantzen/

Ellen Jantzen, Diverting Apprehension

@dylan.hausthor

Dylan Hausthor, Blue Smoke Rolling

https://www.instagram.com/wendygiven/

Wendy Given, The Ghost, 2018

@rileycgoodman

Riley C. Goodman, From Yonder Wooded Hill

@michael_marcelle

Michael Marcelle, In the Leaves II

@paulguilmoth

Paul Guilmoth, Web Submerged

@peggyguggenheim

Tasha Lutek, “Untitled”

@aleckaus

Alec Kaus, Bless Your Heart and Soul, Honey!, 2018

@elinohara

Elin O’Hara Slavick, My Daughter’s Hands and Son’s Feet, 2015 (Diptych)

@house_of_hamelin

Kathrin Guenter, Victoria Beckham

@francesdenny

Frances F. Denny, Deborah (Nyack, NY) Courtesy of ClampArt, New York

@kensukekoike

Chamber of Awakening, cut vintage photo. 2016, Courtesy of the artist and Postmasters Gallery, New York



@carlajayharris

Carla Jay Harris, Teresa Cooper Diptych 1905

@timpearse_photo

Tim Pearse, Nebula, a Portrait of Phillip

@m.apparition

M. Apparition, Memento Mori

@mbuhlerrose

Michael Buhler Rose, Rose-Eye (Brown/Brown)” 50″x40″ C-Print in artist’s frame, 2014 and “Eye (Blue/White” 50″ x 40″ C-Print in artist frame, 2018

@rana.young

Rana Young, Mom’s Teeth, from the series “Lie and Smile” 2018

@tommykha

Stillmore (Aura Reading), 2018



@tommynease

Tommy Nease, Untitled, 2012

