This 19-Inch-Wide Fiat Is the World’s Narrowest Drivable Car

When Italian mechanic Andrea Marazzi first unveiled his ultra-skinny car online, most people assumed it was fake. With just one headlight, a seat barely wide enough for a single driver, and the proportions of a cardboard cutout, it looked more like AI-generated nonsense than something you’d find cruising down the street.

But the Flat Fiat, as Marazzi calls it, is very real—and it drives. Built from a 1993 Fiat Panda, the car measures only 50 centimeters (about 19.6 inches) across. That’s narrower than most shoulders. Despite the dramatic downsizing, it still retains 99% of its original parts, including all four wheels. It even runs on an electric motor.

Videos by VICE

It took Marazzi 12 months to build the car entirely by hand. People couldn’t look away once they saw it. The fact that something this narrow can actually drive had the internet split between disbelief and applause. Call it clever, call it ridiculous—it’s working.

Italian Mechanic Builds Absurdly Skinny Car That Actually Drives

The car tops out at a speed of 15 km/h (9.3 mph) and has a single-charge range of about 25 km (15.5 miles). That might not get you far, but the Flat Fiat wasn’t designed for practicality. It’s more performance art than a commuter vehicle, and it’s not street-legal.

Marazzi, who runs a junkyard business, said the goal was to create something that would draw attention and showcase what’s possible with scrap parts and a little imagination. At just 264 kilograms (582 pounds), the finished car is lighter than some motorcycles.

Now he’s setting his sights on Guinness World Records. He’s preparing an official application to have the Flat Fiat recognized as the world’s narrowest drivable car. If approved, it would beat out previous micro-vehicles by a significant margin.

Online, reactions have ranged from “What am I looking at?” to “I want ten of them.” The Flat Fiat has inspired a wave of memes, fan edits, and speculation about what it could be used for—besides making people do a double-take.

While the car itself won’t be pulling up at traffic lights anytime soon, it’s already fulfilled its purpose. It got people talking, broke some brains, and proved that sometimes, weirder really is better. Just maybe don’t take any sharp turns—this thing looks like it could tip over if you sneeze.