This 1995 Alt-Rock Band Wrote This Moody Hit As a ‘Dig’ to Themselves, but the Rest of the World Obviously Related to It

Shirley Manson joined Butch Vig, Steve Marker, and Duke Erikson for their sarcastically named band Garbage in 1994. When she arrived in Wisconsin, they already had a few demos for her. “Vow” was their 1995 debut and “Queer” their first Top 20 hit. But “Only Happy When It Rains” undoubtedly became a fan-favorite, even if the lyrics were self-deprecating.

“Out of all the songs, that was the one that arguably was the most formed,” Manson recalled during a 2022 interview with Consequence’s The Story Behind the Song podcast. The demo had vocals from Erikson, but once Manson came in, her voice really opened up the throttle.

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“But of course, when you have someone with such a big personality as me coming in and performing a song,” she added with a laugh, “It’s going to be so wildly different from what you imagined, and I came at that song with a lot of verve and gusto.”

Shirley Manson Explains the Double Meaning Behind the Garbage Hit “Only Happy When It Rains”

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Shirley Manson’s “verve and gusto” helped make Garbage a household name in the 90s alt-rock scene. And “Only Happy When It Rains” put them on the map with the double meaning of its central theme.

Speaking to rock magazine RAW in a 1995 printed interview, per Louder Sound, Manson explained the lyrics. It was “about wanting love but knowing life will always get in the way… yet not being obliterated by that.”

She added, “It’s a song for people that know what it is like to live on the dark side of life.” Additionally, it centers around devotion, “but a different kind,” she said. “A devotion to the truth and to freedom … and to hell with the consequences.”

But a deeper, alternative meaning of “Only Happy When It Rains” explores Garbage’s self-deprecating side. It was also “a dig at ourselves because we like records that don’t make us feel very happy, at this so-called ‘alternative’ scene of ‘we’re so weird and more wonderful than everybody else’.”

“People Think of It as Our Biggest Song”

“Only Happy When It Rains” undeniably became a fan-favorite Garbage track, and the song most often associated with the band. Although, despite how much fans loved it, they had bigger hits. But “Only Happy When It Rains” became the band’s identity in a way.

“It’s funny,” Manson said on The Story Behind the Song, “because it wasn’t our biggest hit, but people think of it as our biggest song … It’s really kind of who we are in a funny way.”

She added, “And if you don’t really get the concept of wanting to sing sad songs in the dark, you are never going to be a fan of this band, ever. That’s just a given. This is like our sort of blueprint, in a funny way, of who we are, and how we have lived our lives, and what we’re attracted to, and where we’ve gone in our career.”

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