This 1995 Rock Hit Was the Product of an Intense Recording Session of ‘Cataclysmic’ Destruction

The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 double LP Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was an ambitious project for a third album. It was marked by intense recording sessions that deviated from what the band was used to, orchestrated by producer Flood. But the whole point of changing producers for this album was to get them out of the comfort zone they’d fallen into with Butch Vig.

There was more jamming involved, more rehearsing before recording. The process for Siamese Dream in 1993 was fraught with tension and stress, due mostly to the stalled, in-between periods. To avoid that happening again, The Smashing Pumpkins booked two recording rooms at once. That way, someone would always have something to do.

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Additionally, Billy Corgan loosened the leash on his control a bit. Mellon Collie was much more collaborative as a result. Generally, the process was intense, but far from the highly stressful experience of their previous album.

That intensity came during recording sessions for tracks like “An Ode to No One”. Originally, it was titled “F**k You (An Ode to No One)”. Upon the album’s initial release, the expletive was removed from all materials. But without it, the track loses the impact of presenting its aggression head-on.

The 1995 Smashing Pumpkins Track That Took Perfection to a Destructive Level

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The origin of “An Ode to No One” comes from a feeling of pure, white-hot frustration. Beyond aggression, violence, or anger, it’s frustration that takes center stage. As for who the song is directed toward, the answer is much more obvious and simple than many critics thought at the time.

“The basic thing is just f**k everybody,” Billy Corgan told Rolling Stone in 1995. “It’s that feeling where no one understands: ‘Who the f**k are my friends? F**k you. F**k everybody. F**k everything.’ It’s just that thought – pure frustration.”

Essentially, an ode to no one, but also an ode to everyone. The recording process reflected that overwhelming frustration, as Corgan went at it again and again until he felt it was perfect. He was working in a tiny recording room, “about the size of a closet,” he told Guitar World in an October 2025 print issue. With the speaker cabinet in that tiny room, the sound was insane.

“Even when I would sit and play in the control room,” said Corgan, “the sound from the cabinet was so loud because it was right there.”

‘I Have This Memory of Blasting My Head Off, and Then Throwing My Guitar at the Amp Over and Over’

“Somehow I got the idea that not only did I want to play the solo in front of the cabinet to get the right kind of feedback and resonant things looping through the guitar, but at the end of the solo I wanted to throw the guitar at the amp to make some sort of statement,” Corgan continued.

“I would throw the guitar at the cabinet, which would knock it completely out of tune,” he added. “Then I would go back and listen to the take and think: ‘Oh, that sucks. Do it again.’ I’d tune the guitar, go back in and blast it out.”

Corgan’s quest for perfect destruction is a fitting backdrop to the frustration of the lyrics. He also added, “I have this memory of killing myself, blasting my head off, and then throwing the guitar at the amp over and over to get the perfect kind of cataclysmic ending. Whether or not my fingers bled, I don’t remember.”

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