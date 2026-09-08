This 2.4-Acre Island Appeared, Disappeared, and Then Turned Up Somewhere Else

It sounds like the show Lost has broken containment, bursting through its confines in fiction and into reality now, as a massive island covered in trees floating in British Columbia’s Williston Reservoir suddenly appeared and disappeared in August. Surely there is a logical explanation to all this, right?

According to reporting from the BBC, this landmass that likes to BAMF in and out of existence spans roughly 9,800 square meters (about 1 ½ American football fields, for those of us who only understand the world in terms of American sports surface dimensions) and was first filmed by boaters before satellite images on July 21 confirmed it was actually there.

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Speaking to the BBC, BC Hydro spokesperson Bob Gammer initially suspected some kind of AI fakery, but it’s hard to deny that it was actually, physically there when you see it with your own eyes. But then it vanished on August 5, baffling everyone who had been keeping track of it, before satellite images and local pilots spotted it posted up against a shore 30 kilometers away on August 15

Magic? A tear in the fabric of reality? Scientific experiment taking place deep within the island’s core that’s blinking it in and out of pockets of time, space, and reality itself?

Nah.

A Mysterious Island Appeared in Canada, Vanished, Then Showed Up 18 Miles Away

There’s a shockingly mundane explanation that unfortunately will bum out anyone hoping this patch of trees represents undeniable proof of the mystical. Utility officials explain that record-high water levels buoyed up years of accumulated driftwood, shallow wooded tree, and soil mats, all of which are essentially forming a giant raft that’s getting pushed along by strong winds.

At one point, this was all connected to the ocean floor, but the winds must’ve torn it free, and now it’s moving wherever the winds and the tides take it.

It’s not an uncommon occurrence. Wisconsin is home to the famous Forty Acre Bog in Lake Chippewa, a big chunk of floating peat that local boaters have to push away with their pontoon boats so it doesn’t destroy a local bridge.

BC Hydro is urging people not to set foot on the not-so-mysterious disappearing and reappearing island since it’s just an unstable mishmash of roots and the breeze that could easily give way beneath your feet.