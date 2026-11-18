It’s been more than a year since Sum 41 officially disbanded in March 2025, and frontman Deryck Whibley is starting his next journey. On November 18, 2026, he released the first track of his first solo album, Sum 41 Diamonds of the Night: Vol. 1. The album is set to release on March 19, 2027, but fans got a taste of the album with this first single.

As a whole, Diamonds in the Night is a complete reimagining of Sum 41’s discography. Whibley is revisiting his long-running band with a new perspective, giving their hit songs a more intimate, acoustic treatment.

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“With Me (First Dance Version)” starts off this new endeavor for the pop-punk frontman. The full tracklist features 12 of Sum 41’s classic songs reworked by Whibley. This isn’t a brand new project, however, but it is finally cohesive. Throughout 2019 and 2020, Whibley was experimenting with these stripped-down Sum 41 songs. They were mostly for live performances, but now they’ve become Whibley’s solo debut.

The tracklist includes “Still Waiting”, “Blood in My Eyes”, “With Me”, “Fat Lip”, “The Hell Song”, “House of Liars”, “Over My Head”, “Walking Disaster”, “Dopamine”, “Landmines”, “Pieces”, and “Twisted By Design”. The album title, meanwhile, comes from the Sum 41 song “Murder of Crows”, which inspired Whibley while choosing tracks.

“These songs were the stars to me,” he said in a statement, per Rock DNA Magazine. “The ones I felt worked best for this album.”

Deryck Whibley Reimagines Sum 41 Classics for Solo Debut, But It’s Not A Typical Acoustic Album

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Longtime Sum 41 fans will recognize these classic songs. But they’ve never been heard like this before. Deryck Whibley went the extra mile for Diamonds of the Night, making it more than a typical acoustic record. Instead, he completely deconstructed his old songs, going right to the core of his own compositions. Then, he rebuilt them from the ground up, reimagining old classics through a current lens.

“I believe the music tells you what to do,” he said of the album. “You always hear artists say, ‘Songs are like your children.’ I think it’s the opposite. Songs are like your parents because they guide you and show you where to go.”

Speaking of “With Me” specifically, Whibley admitted that this reimagined version is how he wanted the song to sound in the first place. It was originally released on Sum 41’s 2007 album Underclass Hero, and grew to become a beloved love song.

“I even started hearing about people using ‘With Me’ at their weddings, because it’s universally a love song,” Whibley said. That’s exactly how the First Dance Version of “With Me” came about. Whibley actually attended a wedding where the couple danced to that song, and he noted that while the first half is “slow and nice”, the rest of it “tears everyone’s head off”.

“I left and said, ‘I need to make a new version of this’,” he said. “That’s how we got to the wedding dance version. I tried to bring out the feelings that were always there, but were hiding since they were drowned in distortion and loud production.”

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