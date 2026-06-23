This 2017 Movie Made Jordan Peele Step Away From Acting: ‘F*** This’

Following the success of his directorial debut, Get Out, in 2017, Jordan Peele announced that he was retiring from acting, to everybody’s surprise. He confirmed the news to CBS, saying he found directing more enjoyable. However, when Peele later accepted the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Director, he revealed that there was a little more to the whole retirement story. In fact, it turns out that an offensive emoji, of all things, played a big part in his decision to remain behind the camera.

“The Emoji Movie actually helped me quit acting,” Peele told the crowd at the 2018 award ceremony. He went on to explain that the film’s producers offered him the role of the poop emoji, who, appropriately enough, went by the name of Poop. When Peele’s manager first brought up the part, Peele immediately responded by saying, “That’s f—ked up.” But after a beat, he asked his manager to let him sleep on it.

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Jordan Peele Says Losing a Role in ‘The Emoji Movie’ Helped End His Acting Career

The next day, Peele inquired about how much money he’d get for playing the role, only to find out that they’d already hired another actor for the job: Star Trek star Patrick Stewart. “F—k this,” Peele said upon hearing the news. In the end, Peele dodged a bullet because, although The Emoji Movie did well at the box office, it was anything but critically acclaimed. In 2018, it even became the first animated film ever to win Worst Picture at the Golden Raspberry Awards (a.k.a. the Razzies).

As for Peele’s retirement, he seems to have had a bit of a change of heart since making his announcement nearly a decade ago. By the end of 2019, he played the part of Bunny in Toy Story 4 and has mostly done voice work since then, with notable roles in The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Wendell & Wild, and Abruptio. Peele made his live-action return in 2023, when he appeared in his wife Chelsea Peretti’s directorial debut, First Time Female Director. In contrast, Peele only directed two movies after Get Out: 2019’s Us and 2022’s Nope.