This 2021 Shooter Just Got a Surprise Update With a Brand-New Game Mode

After a long gap between updates, this iconic FPS franchise just got a big patch that gives players a new PvE experience for up to four players.

Halo Infinite Introduces Firefight: Gauntlet

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November of 2025 delivered what many fans expected to be the final major content update for 2021’s Halo Infinite. That big patch delivered the Operation: Infinite content and the developers announced that it would be the last bit of new content that was planned for the title.

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“With multiple Halo titles in development, we’ll need our whole team’s combined focus to deliver new experiences with the same passion and care that our community has given us. While we remain committed to supporting Halo Infinite on the road ahead, Operation: Infinite is the last major content update currently planned.”

Plans must have changed since November, because Halo Infinite just received another new content update as part of a big patch.

The biggest highlight from the patch notes is definitely the introduction of a new game mode called Firefight: Gauntlet.

“In the new Gauntlet game mode, four players must work together to survive a series of challenging, high-intensity battle arena simulations. Each battle arena is defended by endless waves of enemy forces, which can only be stopped by defeating the arena’s champions.

Waves within a battle arena will become more intense over time and, if players take too long to defeat the arena’s champions, the Harbinger will enter the fray too. As players progress through the map’s five battle arenas, the difficulty level of the enemy AI will also increase. Once an arena’s champions are defeated, players will have 30 seconds in the hub area to restock their weapons and equipment before they are sent to the next arena.”

The new PvE mode definitely sounds like a unique addition, so it will be interesting to see if it succeeds in bringing any lapsed players back to the title or keeping the remaining playerbase engaged in the coming summer months.

There are rumors that some Halo remakes or remasters are in the works, but at this point exactly what is next for the franchise has not been confirmed. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Halo Infinite and whatever is next for the iconic Xbox franchise.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.