This 21-Year-Old Really Just Asked Her Airline For Her Cute Seatmate’s Number

This is real: A 21-year-old college student from Seattle shared her conversation with her airline after she messaged them to ask for the details of her seatmate, whom she “can’t stop thinking about.”

Jomaica Alfiler, originally from the Philippines, was on her way home to Seattle from a six-day holiday in Portugal and ended up as the last person boarding her connecting flight in Frankfurt.

In a Facebook posted last March 28, Jomaica said that while looking for her seat, she sat beside a “lovely gentleman” who was “so kind” to her. She went on to say that the man helped her with her luggage and afterwards “kept ordering gin and tonic about six times during the flight.”

Throughout the flight they never had any long conversations, though there was “small talk here and there.” She and the man, “possibly a college student with a British accent” according to Jomaica’s interview with Daily Mail, didn’t really have long conversations with the man.

Jomaica never really got the man’s full name and contact info, which was why she resorted to messaging Lufthansa—the airline they were in—on Facebook in hopes that they can give her more details.

“I am happy to hear [that] the gentleman next [to] you sweetened your journey,” the airline replied. But the message didn’t offer much besides words of encouragement. “As much as we would like to help, our hands are tied here due to data protection.”

But she hasn’t lost all hope yet. “’I would like to find him, wherever he is and at least try my chances, get to know him and see where it goes, at least I tried and I won’t have any regrets,” she said.

A kind attitude and a high alcohol tolerance? Sounds like someone you’d want to bring home to your parents. Pro tip: Don’t forget to get the deets of people you find cute (in a non-creepy way). And more importantly, don’t ask your airline to break the law.