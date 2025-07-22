This 38-Year Old Woman Moved Into a Retirement Home—and Loves It

After a breakup and two expensive months in an Airbnb, one 38-year-old woman in Melbourne, Australia, was desperate for a reset. She definitely wasn’t expecting to find it in a retirement home. But a vacant unit near her aunt changed everything—and a year later, she says it’s the best decision she’s ever made.

At first, she worried she’d be out of place. “I wasn’t sure how I would relate to older neighbors or rules like time limits on guest visitations and quiet hours,” she told Business Insider. But she submitted the application anyway, complete with income records, a letter of intent, and her aunt’s glowing recommendation. Six weeks later, she was approved.

Rent? Just AUD 500 per month, including fees. For context, a typical two-bedroom apartment in Melbourne goes for six times that. But what really surprised her was how well it suited her—mentally, emotionally, and socially.

“I’ve never felt out of place, and living around people who are not in a rush to live life or consumed by tech has been great for my mental health,” she said. “It’s a kind of haven.”

Why This 38-Year-Old Woman Moved Into a Retirement Home

Instead of commuting with stress and notification fatigue, her days start with oldies playing through the walls, a quiet cup of coffee, and a walk. Then maybe chair yoga, a bingo game, or lemon bars with a neighbor named Anna.

She still freelances, but the pressure’s different now. There’s always soup on the porch. Neighbors drop off ginger ale and swap stories about jobs they miss. One even helped set up her TV frame on move-in day. “It’s comforting to know that the 70s and 80s aren’t so bad after all,” she said. “You can still have agency, volunteer, make friends, and start new hobbies, no matter your age.”

Some people laugh. Others think it’s depressing. Her family was skeptical. But to her, aging doesn’t feel like a cliff anymore—it feels like a community.

“I’ve stopped considering it a stepping stone to a better place,” she said. “I now see it as my home.”

And every Wednesday, when she’s back at the clubhouse playing bingo with her silver-haired neighbors, she’s reminded that she made the right choice.