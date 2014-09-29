This 3D Printed Headpiece Reveals Your Thoughts

Images via

There’s no mistaking this knitted cap for an ordinary beanie: NEUROTiQ is “brain-animating fashion,” describes Sensoree, a design team interested in creating wearable technologies that externalize intimacy. In a similar vein to their previous creation, Mood Sweater, NEUROTiQ transforms the brain waves caught in its EEG sensors into colors.

The cloud-like structure is an amalgamation of 3D-printed patterns that took 76 hours to print, and 61 hours to knit into a headpiece. For each of the 14 monitor sites of the Emotiv Epoc EEG brain sensor, Sensoree created a synapse point for a light globule that would change color depending on that area’s state. Red, for example, would signify delta waves, present during deep sleep, while light blue would mean beta waves, present when the wearer was wide awake or an alert state.

“To make the forms flexible, I thought to combine traditional hand craft of knitting with the new technology of 3D printing,” Neidlinger told 3DPrint.com. “3D printing offers sculptural detail that is so fantastically intricate. I love the fact that you can dream up any design and make it tangible.”

Watch how NEUROTiQ came together in this process video, followed by some select screenshots of the headpiece in action:

Check out more cutting edge fashion on Sensoree’s website.

