This $75 Leather Mosh Pit Diaper Lets You Pee Yourself at Concerts

Liquid Death has taken the seltzer water scene by storm by providing bubbly water that tastes virtually indistinguishable from any other type of bubbly water. Their version has a sense of humor to go with it, though, with its self-aware-ly extreme “metal” branding that teeters on the edge of full-blown cringe.

Now, Liquid Death has collaborated with Depend, the maker of adult diapers, to release a new product called the Pit Diaper. It’s a $75 diaper designed to be worn at concerts and in mosh pits.

Videos by VICE

If you think that sounds stupid, will then explain why it immediately sold out the second they put it on sale? Not so stupid now, huh? Maybe you’re just jealous that you didn’t come up with the idea for a $75 clad in black leather, metal studs, and chains.

The Pit Diaper idea did not suddenly strike someone from Liquid Death out of thin air. It was inspired by a real-life story that went viral on TikTok wherein a woman in the standing room area at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, of all artists, was caught pissing all over the floor in the middle of the crowd. All while surrounded by strangers, because she refused to give up her prime standing room area near the stage to go empty her bladder in a proper receptacle.

Liquid Death released its Depend collab designed for concertgoers and crowded mosh pits who would rather piss themselves right then and there than give up their prime real estate so close to the artist that they can count their nose hairs. The Pit Diaper sold out within 24 hours. Supply and demand at its finest. The invisible hand of the market wins again.