This 80s Alt-Rock Icon Helped Inspire Nu-Metal, but That Connection Led to Some Unpleasant Reactions

One really big inspiration for nu-metal, and bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit, was 80s alt-rock legends Faith No More. But frontman Mike Patton apparently hated being teased about this.

Originally formed in the late 70s, the alt-metal band forged its own path with some wildly unique albums, such as 1989’s The Real Thing, featuring their biggest song ever, “Epic”. This is one of the earliest versions of blending hard rock and hip-hop-esque vocals, outside of the Beastie Boys or Anthrax and Public Enemy’s “Bring The Noise”.

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Now, in a July 2026 interview, Melvins’ vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne has revealed that he used to tease Patton about Faith No More’s influence on nu-metal, and Patton didn’t seem to appreciate it.

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Osbourne and The Jesus Lizard’s Duane Denison—who are both in the alt-rock supergroup Tomahawk with Patton—sat down for a conversation with Consequence. During their chat, Osbourne shared the friendly jab, noting that his own band inspired the 90s grunge movement.

“I used to have a joke with [Mike] Patton, ’cause he’s called influential as well. And I would go, ‘I’ll take Nirvana and Soundgarden, and you can have Limp Bizkit and Korn.’ He’s like, ‘F**k you.’ [laughter] That was always funny. But I mean the whole nu-metal thing to me it all sounded like Helmet ultimately. It just all sounded like Helmet. That’s what I thought, anyway.”

Mike Patton never understood why nu-metal acts claimed to be influenced by his band

As for what Patton has said publicly, in 2001, he made it clear to Metal Hammer that he was not a fan of nu-metal bands saying they were inspired by Faith No More.

“I’m not sure why these nu-metal bands say Faith No More influenced them. I mean, do you hear anything of what we did in what they’re doing now? I think it’s quite a stretch of the imagination; I think it’s just an era thing,” Patton said at the time.

“They’re kids, and probably around the time we were in the public eye, those kids figured out they wanted to start a band too. I personally don’t want to be held responsible for the swill they’re putting out into the world,” he added.

Patton may have come around on nu-metal, as Faith No More has played shows with bands like Korn

Circling back to his original point, Osbourne told Consequence, “The first thing I always want to say when somebody says it is don’t blame me. [laughter] I didn’t make you make this music… This is the seeds of what I’ve sown, and it’s far worse than what I could have ever imagined. [laughter] But, you know, you can’t help that kind of stuff. It’s whatever. I mean, I’m glad. I guess you could call it, you know, happy accidents.”

The Melvins icon concluded, “I’m certainly not thinking of that when I’m writing music. ‘This is going to be so influential’. I don’t think about that at all, but I think about all the stuff that influenced me. Sure. I can name a thousand bands that I’ve taken something from or got inspired by.”