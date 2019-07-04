This 87-Year-Old Indian Grandma Stole the Show at the Cricket World Cup

From people who propose at the stadium to people who plan their lives to match the team’s schedule, the Indian cricket team has its share of overenthusiastic fans. But this 87-year-old grandma is probably their most committed cheerleader.



Charulata Patel came for India’s match against Bangladesh at a stadium in Birmingham, UK, on July 2 on a wheelchair with a tricolour shawl and the Indian flag painted on her cheeks. She stole the show as she waved the Indian flag and blew on a brightly coloured vuvuzela. Everyone noticed the enthusiastic octogenarian and applauded her for not just being adorable, but also for her undying support for the team.

She told Asian News International (ANI): “When Kapil paaji (Kapil Dev) won the World Cup in 1983, I was there as well. Whenever Indian cricketers come over (to England) to play, I pray for them…. I have full faith that India will win. I bless the players, I hope they take care, do well and give us a chance to win.” Patel said that although she was born in Tanzania, she has always been proud of supporting the Indian cricket team because her parents are from India, and has been actively tracking the team since she retired over 20 years ago.

Not only has she won the heart of the India captain Virat Kohli, who dedicated a special tweet to her after he met her, but now industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra even wants to sponsor her tickets. After tweeting about how he never usually watches such matches but felt compelled to after seeing this adorable lady, and when a follower suggested he should sponsor her, he agreed to reimburse her ticket whenever she wanted to go for a match.

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!😊 https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Howzatt for being the team’s cutest superfan?

