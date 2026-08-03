This 90s Band That Disappeared After Only One Hit Just Dropped Their First New Song in 28 Years

Here’s some good news for New Radicals fans who have been playing the long game. The 90s rock band that disappeared after one album has released a new single, their first in 28 years. After disbanding in 1998, the New Radicals members went on to pursue other careers. But as of 2026, the primary duo, Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois, have reunited for what could potentially be only a one-off single.

The new single is titled “One Night Only (Break Loose, Break Free!)”, and will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming comedy film One Night Only. So, it would seem this reunion could also be for “one night only.” The New Radicals haven’t shared any plans for further new releases so far. But that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question, only that it’s currently unknown.

Videos by VICE

In the meantime, the single is a familiar throwback to the New Radicals’ brand of vintage-flavored indie-funk-rock. Just like their only album, Maybe You’re Brainwashed Too, pulled heavily from 70s soul and funk rock, “One Night Only (Break Loose, Break Free!)” has that same underlying groove.

New Radicals Reunite for First New Song since 1998

Play video

Este Haim and Christopher Stracey scored the soundtrack for the upcoming film. Along with the New Radicals track, two others dropped as an EP a week before the film’s release. These include a medley track of the Haim and Stacey score, as well as a cover of John Paul Young’s 1977 hit “Love is in the Air” performed by King Princess.

The film’s plot centers around a fictionalized New York City on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal. Of course, the two main characters have immediate chemistry. But chaos and comedic mishaps get between them as they attempt to form a connection with each other on the least-sexiest night of the year.

After the New Radicals disbanded, they were offered several opportunities to reunite for tours or new albums. But Gregg Alexander turned them down. Before July 2026, New Radicals only reunited once in 2021, when Alexander and Brisebois performed “You Get What You Give” for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

Photo by Joey Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images