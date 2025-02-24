this-airline-is-reimbursing-customers-for-disappointing-vacations

We’ve all been there. You book your dream trip, take much-needed time off work, and set off to your gorgeous destination…only to be rained on the entire time. It feels like a waste of both time and money—but perhaps it won’t be, with this new partnership.

JetBlue Vacations announced it’s partnering with WeatherPromise to offer “rain protection” to customers, ensuring sunny travels. So, in other words, if Mother Nature decides to rain on your parade—or your vacation—you can get some money back.

Videos by VICE

Did Your Vacation Get Rained On? JetBlue Might Reimburse You For That.

According to the press release, this first-of-its-kind travel reimbursement will allow customers to safeguard their trips against “significant rainfall.”

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, president of JetBlue Travel Products.

“When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way,” Perry continued. “We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”

The press release added that this coverage will protect “all trip components,” like car rentals and scheduled activities. Of course, to receive the protection, you must have booked eligible Flight + Hotel vacation packages through JetBlue Vacations.

As for WeatherPromise, the company will factor in “destination, trip length, and historical weather data” to determine what’s considered “excessive rain.” Any qualifying rainfall will mean automatic reimbursement—sans lengthy paperwork—to the customers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JetBlue Vacations to give customers seamless, worry-free trips,” said Daniel Price, co-founder of WeatherPromise. “JetBlue is a true innovator in travel, and it’s exciting to have them as our first airline vacation partner.”

“Our relationship allows us and JetBlue to fulfill our mission of giving everyone the joy and freedom to travel the world without worrying about the weather,” Price continued. “This pairs perfectly with JetBlue’s continued focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and bringing humanity back to air travel.”