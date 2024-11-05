this-airport-will-offer-llama-therapy-to-help-calm-your-pre-flight-nerves

An Oregon airport is trying to help anxious travelers by offering llama therapy at terminals.

I don’t know about you, but I have a severe fear of flying. I’m talking physical shaking and heart palpitations so intense that Xanax barely touches the anxiety.

Videos by VICE

But llamas and alpacas as a source of treatment? Well, I could get “on board” with that.

Okay, so these adorable animals won’t actually board the plane with you—but they will be present throughout the airport, offering stress relief at different terminals.

Portland International Airport is partnering with Mountain Peaks Therapy to bring llamas and alpacas into its airport to help calm travelers as they gather at terminals. This initiative would take place every few weeks and aims to address anxious passengers.

According to its website, “Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas is a farm based out of Ridgefield, Washington. With the help of their 5 llamas and 6 alpacas, mother/daughter duo Lori Gregory & Shannon Joy have found a mission in sharing the llama llove with those who appreciate the enjoyment of Animal-Assisted Therapy.”

UCLA Health reports that animal therapy helps release happy hormones, lowers anxiety, and provides comfort and distractions—all of which can be beneficial in stressful situations, such as navigating an airport or waiting for a long flight.

Having access to certified llamas and alpacas that are trained to interact with passengers can make all the difference for anxious flyers. I, for one, would love to have an adorable companion to turn to when my pre-flight panic kicks in.