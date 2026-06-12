This Album’s 25th Anniversary Announcement Will Have You Asking ‘What’s My Age Again?’

Yes, we know “What’s My Age Again?” actually appeared on Enema Of The State. But Blink-182’s announcement for the 25th anniversary of Take Off Your Pants And Jacket might still have you asking the question in a panic.

To celebrate this milestone for their fourth album, the band brought their MySpace page back from the dead. They also posted cryptic lyrics and 2001-era photos. Lyrics included, “Did he hold you till the sun did rise / And did he look into your eyes?” Which, if you’ll recall, is a line from the tender ballad “When You F—ed Grandpa”. Just one of two bonus tracks off the green jacket version of the album.

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Additionally, there were hints throughout the webpage that pointed to some sort of mysterious announcement occurring on June 12. This Friday, to be exact. Today, June 11, a social media post on the band’s Twitter revealed the secret.

Myspace, an Anniversary Album, and Bonus Tracks on Streaming: It’s a Blink-182 Christmas in June

Never ever? Take Off Your Pants And Jacket (25 year anniversary edition) featuring 6 boner tracks. Out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2eD88Ob3IA — blink-182 (@blink182) June 11, 2026

The post features a video of Mark Hoppus vehemently denying that the Take Off Your Pants And Jacket bonus tracks would ever be on Spotify. “Never ever,” he repeats. The six bonus tracks on each edition of the album are “Time To Break Up” and “Mother’s Day” on the red take off version, “What Went Wrong” and “F—k A Dog” on the yellow pants version, and “Don’t Tell Me It’s Over” and “When You F—ed Grandpa” on the green jacket version.

The video then cuts to six circular illustrations featuring the various iconography of the bonus track titles (or boner tracks, if you will). Of course, they’re also done up in the album’s familiar color scheme.

“Never ever?” the caption reads. “Take Off Your Pants And Jacket (25 year anniversary edition) featuring 6 boner tracks. Out tomorrow.”

So not only do Blink-182 diehards get the nostalgia of the MySpace page resurrected, but the boner tracks are coming to streaming platforms now? Obviously, Christmas came several months early. But luckily, Bubba is nowhere to be seen.