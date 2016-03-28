This Alien Expert Says Eating Vegan Food Is Best to Attract ‘Sky Beings’

Food connects us all—extraterrestrials included.

To celebrate the CIA officially releasing “a peek into their X-Files” and this year’s CONTACT in the Desert UFO conference in Joshua Tree, California, MUNCHIES spoke with Laura Magdalene Eisenhower—a medical astrologist, global alchemist, cosmic mythologist, and the great-granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower—about the role that food and drink plays in aligning your energies “to help bring in sky beings.”

Videos by VICE

For those of you who are not up to snuff with your alien conspiracy theory history, President Eisenhower was believed to have signed a treaty with aliens in 1953. An authority on the subject of aliens and cosmic energy, Laura is now carrying on the family tradition by leading a few workshops at CONTACT, one of which is titled “ET Agendas, Positive Contact, A.I. and Timelines.”

We talked Reptilians, chemtrails, and kombucha tea.

Photo courtesy of Laura Eisenhower

MUNCHIES: Hi, Laura. How are you doing today? Laura Magdalene Eisenhower: [Takes a four-second pause to respond.] I’m good! How are you doing?

I’m doing great, thank you for asking. I hear that you have figured out an appropriate diet to summon aliens and other sky beings—is this true? Yes. It is true. Though I have to admit that I have to stay pretty flexible. I was one of the first people involved in the organic food industry business, even before Whole Foods came about. I had an organic food shipping and delivery business company, and I got products to chemically sensitive people who weren’t able to leave their homes.

Ever since the early 90s, I’ve been researching people’s response to the environment. What I’ve discovered is that there are multiple factors—things like your emotional, physical, and mental reactions—and we are being affected by all levels. It is not just about looking after your diet. We also have to pay attention to our thoughtforms and the quality of our water energy, since we are mostly water.

For our readers who don’t know who or what a “sky being” is, can you give us a quick rundown on them? Well, we are multi-dimensional beings. Everybody’s got their experiences, so it is hard for somebody to maybe comprehend other beings besides what we come across in our physical reality. There are some people who have abduction experiences with extraterrestrials. There are some people who have seen UFOs, other people who have seen fairies or elves, and other people who have experiences with angels or spirit guides.

We have to understand that we are multi-dimensional beings and—based on our frequency, perceptions, and our vibratory levels that we are functioning from—we are going to see different things. It is not always going to be things that other people are capable of seeing. A sky being can also be sylphs. These help eat up the chemtrails in the sky. Sky beings are elemental.

Since we are dealing with actual beings, there are also manipulative beings. In this situation, a person might feel like they are having a contact or experience, but it is not really legitimate. We don’t need to go out of our way to see or experience these things. We should give each other the benefit of the doubt, though, when it comes to what we see.

At the same time, we should have deferment because there are technologies out there that can mimic contact experiences with extraterrestrials, angels, or ascended masters.

My body has been called to eat cabbages lately.

On the chemtrail and sylph note, do you think that chemtrails have affected our food and water system? Absolutely. There are nanoparticles in chemtrails that we are absorbing into our body and the danger is that these particles will link up to an artificial intelligence system. The stuff that is being sprayed in the sky to make it rain falls down to the ground and into our water. However, when we expand our consciousness, we are working with different physics and therefore transcend to create alchemy. It is a matter of paying attention to your frequency and vibration, so we can assimilate and alchemize these toxic energies.

We can combat this stuff if we support Gaia; the Earth knows how to heal itself, but it is a co-creative process. We just need to step up to the plate.

What kind of sky-being-friendly foods did you eat for breakfast today? I had an Ezekiel tortilla with eggs and potatoes. I like to have eggs—I like the protein.

What kind of other food or drinks are best to attract sky beings? I love kombucha. I drink a lot of alkaline water. Juicing is really important, too. We want to have a healthy flora in our digestive tract because this keeps our immune system in a high vibration. This helps us against dealing with all of the stuff that we are dealing with in this toxic world.

I like Indian food. Turmeric is a healthy blood-thinner. I love raw food. My body has been called to eat cabbages lately.

Why do you think that vegan or vegetarian food is better-suited to attract sky beings? It’s a cleaner and purer energy. I don’t like to say what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to meat, but you will be at a better capacity to relate to higher-dimensional beings because your body won’t be as weighted down by gravity.

When you are dealing with eating animals, it is a heavier density to process in our physical bodies. When we eat veggies, we are lighter, so we can connect easier with higher beings. You don’t have to be vegetarian or vegan to experience sky beings, but it is a lot more appropriate for people. It stands to be a case-by-case basis; the best thing that you can do is just to bless your food. People need to honor the sacred energies of food.

We are all multidimensional beings, so we are dealing with a huge food chain.

I’ve seen your viral video in which you explain how the “ET invasion has already occurred and that governments do not want us to know.” Do you think ETs have infiltrated our food and water system? Yeah, just look at GMOs. Our food has been altered in a way to dumb us down and keep our bodies sick and inhibit our DNA activations. There is a negative ET agenda that has been in the works for a long time, but we don’t want to make this situation all about something that is foreign to us. It is all about exploitation and making money off of those who might not be fully aware or awake; it is a vampiric system and there are all-planet entities which promote this.

When we look at the larger world stage, sometimes it is hard to wrap our head around all-planet entities, but they are attracted to those who are greedy. There has been agreements and collaborations with dark entities [her sentence is interrupted by a weird clicking noise on the phone when says the word “dark”]. Though, when we are following a positive path, we will attract angels and higher-dimensional extraterrestrials.

Do extraterrestrials need to eat, too? Well, the Greys absorb energy through their body like a plant, so they don’t. They lost their reproductive capacities. Then there are EBEs (extraterrestrial biological entities). Then there are Reptilians who supposedly eat humans, but I don’t want to scare anybody. We are all multidimensional beings, so we are dealing with a huge food chain. I’m not an expert in their diet but it is something that people still need to do some research on.

Is there any way to prevent getting eaten byReptilians and avoid being part of this inter-galactic food chain? [Takes a four-second break before answering.] By being conscious when you wake up in the morning to when you fall asleep at night. Energy is food. What are you emitting into your environment? What is the quality of your words and expression? What are you allowing into your body? What kind of people are you hanging out with? We are all in a relationship with life, so if we have a relationship to something negative, chemical, artificial, or just non-pure, that is going to affect your physical body.

Just be conscious and end agreements that aren’t healthy for you, and start to inspire yourselves to have a healthy relationship with food and people. Food carries a charge in frequency, so it can be programmed just like water. The better we eat and the more we take care of ourselves, the more we can recognize the benevolent forces out there versus those energies out there that wish to enslave us or compromise us.

I would say that your diet is crucial in order for you have this level of clarity. Not a lot of people know this, but I think it is incredibly important.

Thank you so much for speaking with me.