This Anonymous Skater Cult Worships the Barrier Above All Else

Hitting New Zealand screens this week, POST RADICAL takes pro-skateboarder Rick McCrank on a tour of the weird, wonderful and obscure groups of the skating world from Texas to Ethiopia, Sweden to the Middle East.

In the first episode, airing on VICELAND SKY Channel 13 this Tuesday at 7.30 PM, Rick meets the Barrier Kult. This group of masked, nocturnal skaters reject notions of ego in the sport and refuse to skate anything but barriers. “We don’t need to skate anything else. All we need is these alters.” They also really like knives.

