This Artist Says He’s the Best Choice for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and I’d Have to Agree—He’s Long Overdue

We’re running out of great options for a Super Bowl halftime show. At the end of the day, it’s about choosing someone who feels larger than life. They have to be recognized by a broad audience of people, proof that they’re a true staple of pop culture. For the last several years, it’s been easy to pick an artist operating at the peak of their powers and popularity. However, 2027 feels like the first year where there’s no obvious answer. Consequently, Jay-Z reportedly found that there’s only one reasonable answer: himself.

Reports are swirling online suggesting that Hov decided he was actually the best option for the next Super Bowl headliner. Ultimately, the timing adds up. He sold out Yankee Stadium numerous nights and consistently booked out massive venues in celebration of his most iconic albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. They essentially acted as career retrospectives for arguably the greatest rapper to ever live. Moreover, Jay-Z’s gravity as an artist and celebrity let him bring in superstar guests and make the occasions feel like blockbusters.

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That same principle would apply to the Super Bowl stage. He has enough mainstream hits to dangle in front of people with passing rap knowledge. Then, he can use the platform to write his grand love letter to hip-hop. Maybe it can even be a launching pad to promote his first album in almost a decade.

More than anything, though, there’s also just a lack of great options.

Why Jay-Z is The Best Option We Have for the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who could really fill in the role for one of the biggest performances we have every year? Taylor Swift will always feel like the most obvious pick. She’s the biggest artist in the world, and she has the NFL connection with Travis Kelce.

But there are a couple of problems there for Jay-Z. For starters, it’s increasingly unlikely that she would perform for free. She doesn’t need the extra exposure; it would just be another line on her resume. Additionally, outlets like Time Magazine suggested that a sponsorship clash is the only reason it hasn’t happened sooner.

Kanye West certainly has the resume and the gravitas to pull off a monumental Super Bowl halftime show. However, the controversy around him will always make him an unlikely choice. Jay-Z would never pick Drake due to their quiet civil war. Eminem could be a reliable option, but he feels best suited if the NFL ever moves its big game to Detroit. Other rumored artists like Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa don’t have the white-hot momentum needed. Every other option has already worked the stage.

In a way, Hov really is the only option that doesn’t feel like an obvious stretch. Maybe it’s overestimating the mainstream’s interest in modern Jay-Z. But given the lack of choices and the timing with his stadium shows, there’s no other time for him to take the stage.

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