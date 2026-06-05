This Atlanta Hip-Hop Legend Is Giving His Best Dating Advice, and It Has Nothing to Do With Another Person

The dating world is complicated and messy. People are desperately trying on dating apps to find love. But mix gender wars with misogyny and plain ol’ miscommunication, and it quickly becomes a headache. In the end, it can feel like you need a miracle to find that perfect someone in your life.

But what if all the advice you need is from ‘your favorite trapper’s favorite trapper’ Jeezy? Initially, it might seem jarring to take romantic advice from the Atlanta legend who made Thug Motivation 101. How can he possibly help in grappling with the headache that is dating life? According to him, we’ve been doing it all wrong this entire time.

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In a guest appearance on the TODAY show promoting his Las Vegas Residency, he also shared why he hasn’t gotten back into the dating pool. Back in 2024, Jeezy divorced from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. Now that he’s back on the market, is he dating anyone currently?

Far from it. Instead, he reveals that he’s the only person he needs to take out. Moreover, he suggests that you go the whole nine yards and dress up fancy like you’re trying to make a good first impression.

Jeezy Says He’s Only Dating Himself… Maybe We Should Take Notes

“I’m dating myself right now, and I feel like, as a man, you should always take time to be with yourself,” he shared. “I get dressed up, I do the whole thing,” he shared. “And I go out, and I have a bottle of sake, a bottle of wine, and my favorite sushi and date myself. I think it’s amazing.”

Besides, it seems like Jeezy is too busy to be in a serious relationship anyway. He’s been conquering the Vegas scene with his residency, playing his classic debut album set to an orchestra. Back in November 2025, he even set a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra of a hip-hop concert with 101 members, a nod to Thug Motivation 101.

The “Standing Ovation” rapper basked in such a grand accomplishment with an Instagram post at the time. Maybe he even took himself on a sushi date to celebrate, too. “It has always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture,” Jeezy wrote. “Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books… literally.”