This Baby Was Apparently Born With a Full Mustache, and the Internet Is Losing Its Collective Mind

Some of us seem to be naturally distinguished gentlemen, while others seem to be born boars. A viral clip shows a baby, supposedly from Ecuador, with a full, bushy mustache, worthy of an aristocrat or perhaps the video-game hero Mario, depending on interpretation. Some might perceive newborn’s looks as villainous, others as noble.

Images manipulating the clip poured in, even depicting the baby as a “Supreme Leader.” Netizens placed the baby in different costumes from around this wretched earth as well as with a cigar in hand and mouth like a “true player,” for example.

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While the internet seems to think the baby has all the potential it the world, members of the online community also remark that he gives the impression of already bearing the weight of the world on his shoulders. One commenter penned, “He was born retired with three kids and two mortgages.”

WION points out that babies can be born with soft, fine, and unpigmented hair called lanugo that usually vanishes before birth but can remain for a few weeks after. Lanugo clearly would not compose the dark mustache of today’s speculation. WION also notes that there are indicators, glitches included, that the mustache is the product of technological tricks.

This Baby Looks Like a Middle-Aged Man Thanks to His Suspiciously Perfect Mustache

Granted, excess hair on babies is no laughing matter, as it could be caused by congenital hypertrichosis, which may cover the entire body or a specific area. Historically, those with hypertrichosis, which has been unkindly dubbed “werewolf syndrome,” have been stigmatized.

There have been cases of babies developing hypertrichosis from physical contact with parents using topical minoxidil, an antidote to hair loss. After the parents stopped applying the medication, the condition observed in the infants reversed itself.