This Bar Discounts Drinks Based On the Height of Your Heels

There are no shortage of clubs that let women in free, and even bars where women drink free. But a bar in Japan has taken sexist marketing to new heights—literally.

My Place, located inside the Hilton Osaka, is encouraging female customers to eschew shoes that won’t cause them extreme discomfort in favor of shoes that are more, um, fashionable, by offering discounts based on the height of their heels.

The promotion, called “High Heels Ladies’ Night Discount,” starts on June 15 and will be offered Thursday nights between 6 and 11:30 PM.

Discounts begin at a modest 5 centimeters (two inches) of heel, which will net 10 percent off. After that, every additional two centimeters comes with another 5 percent discount.

Those who are truly bold, or broke, can wear 15 centimeter heels—assuming they can make it to the bar without toppling over—to earn 40 percent off. That’s where the discount tops out.

MUNCHIES attempted to contact My Place bar as well as Hilton, and has yet to receive a response.

As sexist as this promotion might seem, it’s not quite on the same level as Asia’s perviest discount: In 2015, a restaurant in China recently slashed prices for women based on how short their skirts were.

The restaurateurs were literally pulling out tape measures to see how much thigh was showing. The more skin, the more savings.

No word on how the managers at My Place will go about measuring heels.