This Bar Will Rescue You From Your Horrific Tinder Date

Remember that time your roguish Tinder date really wanted to show you his collection of urine jars? How about the guy you met on Tinder who insisted on bringing a Komodo dragon to your niece’s birthday party? Or maybe you’re far more scarred by the kind-eyed dentist who forgot his NAMBLA keychain in your bathroom?

Whatever the case, we’ve all experienced the humbling and terrifying discomfort that comes along with a godawful date. Should you be lucky enough that nothing dangerous happens during said date, you still may be left with mental scars due to your date’s inchoate creepiness that will have you swearing off romantic endeavors for quite some time.

Thankfully, one bar located in the British city of St Albans has taken it upon itself to ensure that your mind-numbingly horrific date ends with you safely arriving home, upon which you can happily spend the rest of the night swimming in an industrial vat of ice cream, Scrooge McDuck-style.

The Brickyard has become something of an Internet phenomenon. They posted a sign in the women’s bathroom detailing the bar’s policy regarding Tinder dates and it has gone viral. The now-famous sign reads as follows:

“Tinder date gone wrong? Doesn’t look like his picture, or just plain weird? If you’re on a date and it’s not going well, come to the bar and ask for Rachelle or Jennifer and we’ll get you out of it and/or get you a taxi.”

View post on imgur.com

After the sign was posted to the photo-sharing platform Imgur, it was favorited close to 400,000 times. Achieving such sudden and widespread attention for their policy, The Brickyard has stated their plans to institute a similar policy for male patrons as well.

“In all honesty, we had no idea our sign would attract this level of attention but in light of the extent of the feedback received we have plans in place already to launch a similar safety campaign for men.”

The bar’s management is pretty pleased with the attention their novel policy has brought the place: “A sign that was designed purely for the safety of our female customers has caught the eyes of thousands (all genders!) and you have all touched our hearts with your support, so thank you for this.”

No, thank you, Brickyard. Wouldn’t it be grand if all drinking institutions took a page from their playbook?