This BDSM Food Blog Combines Kink with Serious Cooking

Food and sex have always been intertwined—not just in their mutual embodiments of raw sensuality, but often literally. There’s the 9 ½ Weeks scene with the Jell-O, the orgasmic deli conversation from When Harry Met Sally, and the whipped cream bikini from Varsity Blues that undoubtedly inspired thousands of teenage girls to try their own versions of sundae seduction. Less explored—publicly, anyway—is the combination of cooking and kink, but the blog See Mistress Cook aims to change that.

Created by 25-year-old self-described “photographer, writer, dominatrix and hedonist” Mistress Blunt, See Mistress Cook manages to smoothly combine a multicultural homemade meal experience with the unconventionally erotic. Well, depends on who you’re talking to about their sense of the conventional, but it’s fair to say that there are literally hundreds of thousands of food blogs to be found on the World Wide Web, and few of them feature seared foie gras and Apple Cider and Duck Fat French Onion Soup alongside kneeling naked women begging for chocolate pudding and leather daddies barbecuing in assless chaps.

Videos by VICE

Punctuated with the tagline “Let me whip something up for you,” the blog also has a strong sense of humor about itself. Mistress Blunt grew up in the agriculture-rich region of upstate New York and spent five years training as a dominatrix at a BDSM chateau called La Domaine Esemar, so it’s safe to say she’s well-versed and immersed in both sexy stuff and fine cuisine. (La Domaine disclaims on its website that “We might abuse your body, but our food never will,” and mentions sample dishes served at the house such as pheasant with chanterelles and sage-rubbed buffalo steak topped with almond-flavored agaricus.)

Mistress Blunt kindly answered some of our questions about the origin of the blog, what it celebrates, and what she hopes it can help the kink community achieve.

MUNCHIES: Hi, Mistress. Tell me a little bit about your background in terms of both food and kink. Mistress Blunt: I guess I’ve always had a very intimate relationship with food. It was always a very comforting and nurturing thing for me. I was very lucky—growing up, I came home to a home-cooked meal every night. And when I pursued kink, which was more of a personal interest at first, I found La Domaine, and they place a huge emphasis on being aware of what you’re putting into your body, and of your body being a vessel for service in many ways, being super-intentional about what’s going in. It was there that I learned to cook more intuitively rather than following recipes.

How do you meet or select your contributors for the blog? I went to college in upstate New York, and a bunch of my friends were farmers, and they had this relationship with food that wasn’t present in the city. So when I first moved, I missed having this homegrown food and having this personal relationship with what I’m putting into my body. I signed up for a CSA box, and this huge box came with all of these ingredients that I had no idea what to do with. It was this succulent abundance, and at the same time I was exploring kink in the city. Kink had always been a more private thing for me, so as I was exploring it publicly it became a way for me to meet people on a more one-on-one, personal basis. I’m not much of a party person—I do it very occasionally—but I’m much more interested in having real intimate conversations with people. [The blog] became a way for me to explore kink in a different way.

When did you start the blog? I think it was two years ago. I’m hoping to continue growing it. I’ve been having more and more fun working on it and meeting more and more amazing people, and learning from all of them as well.

What’s your audience like? I think right now it’s more in the kink community, because I think the viewership is more of friends of friends of friends who are featured on the blog. I do have a bunch of vanilla friends who really enjoy the blog and have been sharing it more with their friends who aren’t in the scene. I’ve gotten very positive feedback from them about the possibility of taking kink out of the dungeon and creating more diverse profiles on very different people.

Do the individual contributors offer their own recipes? I think of each post as a collaboration, so it really varies with who I’m working with. Some people don’t know how to cook, so it’s more me cooking for them. Some people want to share a family recipe. I usually talk to each person beforehand and figure out what works best. But I try to find a way to intertwine their personal kink interests with what we’re cooking and how we’re eating it, in some capacity.

I noticed you have quite a few posts about foraging. When I came from La Domaine, the BDSM house that I trained at, the house master there has 30 years of experience of foraging with food, and in particular mushrooms, which are one of my favorite foods. I think they have a freezer in their house dedicated to mushrooms that they’ve foraged. It’s something that I’m definitely not able to do in the city, but when I go upstate I always like to forage things.

Looking at the posts on the site, a lot of them have very elaborate setups. Is there a lot of humor when you guys are doing the shoots? It’s a really silly thing. I think the sex and BDSM presented in pop culture can be too serious, and that’s not what sex is like in general. There’s a certain lightness, and it’s very playful. My friend Margot is absolutely absurd so that shoot was fun. He’s not in the pictures besides his knees and the back of his heads, but AndraPoloutropon is a very talented rigger, and Margot likes to play as a puppy, so we were working their individual kinks together. She wanted to highlight his rope skills in the shoot, so that one was very elaborate.

What elements of kink culture and your community would you like to have shine through the most in your blog? I think the diversity in the community is what’s really important for me to represent. Profiling these people and representing their different cultures and their personal interests, and what brought them into kink. I think the problem with kink in pop culture is that people only see these super-shiny latex, two-dimensional characters. Showing the complex identities of people in the community is really important to me. There are so many misrepresentations of people in kink being pegged as victims of trauma and things like that, or having problems instead of being seen as fully-rounded human beings. and this just as an outlet that they have.

Definitely. Thanks for talking with us.