This Beer-garita Is the Best of Both Worlds

If there is any drink to celebrate the coming of summer, to pay homage to the season of rompers and board shorts, it’s the humble margarita.

Fresh-made margaritas (please never use heinous and wholly unnecessary pre-made mix—ever) are invariably refreshing and deceptively easy to make. But they’re also deceptively alcoholic, and not quite made for all-day drinking.

And as anyone who has passed out face down onto a plate of chips and guac at 4 PM on Cinco de Mayo can tell you, margaritas are almost too easy to drink. If you’re not careful, they’ll kill your day-drinking longevity.

How do you solve this problem? Well, pace yourself, for one. But if you don’t have the willpower for that, the answer is the beer-garita.



No, we’re not talking about some bastardized pre-canned beverage that tastes of artificial lime, made by a major domestic beer company. We’re talking about a batch of margaritas made with Triple Sec and fresh lime juice, and mixed up with a six pack of the finest Mexican cerveza your local grocery store has to offer.

The beer-garita is just as delicious and refreshing as its more potent relative, but is made for serious session drinking.