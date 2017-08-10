This Beer Is Infused with Pieces of Fried Chicken

The competitive world of beer brewing is littered with strange and inconceivable beers that absolutely nobody asked for. There are beers that taste and smell of New Jersey pork roll, protein-fortified “fitness beers” for after a workout, and even baseball-bat-flavored beers that are literally aged using wood chips from baseball bats.

And now, thanks to the twisted minds at New York-based Evil Twin Brewing and Virginia’s Veil Brewing Company, the world is witness to the glory that is fried chicken beer.

The beer, called Fried Fried Chicken Chicken, is an IPA-style beer with 8 percent alcohol and is hopped with citra, simcoe, and enigma hops.

Oh yeah, it’s also made using trace amounts of fried chicken.

Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, the owner of Evil Twin Brewing and a contributor to MUNCHIES (yes, he’s a twin, but his twin brother is not involved in his business), told MUNCHIES, “To be honest, brewing with chicken was more two friends having fun than anything else. Throwing chicken into the mash might seem controversial, but we didn’t do it because of that. We did it because, one, we like fried chicken, and, two, we had eaten a lot of it the night before.” We were pretty sure number two was going to be, “we were drunk,” but we’ll take Jarnit-Bjergsø’s word for it.

Unfortunately for most of us, the beer was sold for only a limited time at The Veil Brewing Company in Richmond, Virginia starting July 25, and was not on yesterday’s draft list, but Jarnit-Bjergsø said he will selling “a bit in Europe through my distribution company.”

So, we asked Jarnit-Bjergsø, do people think he and the folks at Veil Brewing have gone mad? “We love to read the ratings from people actually tasting the chicken,” Jarnit-Bjergsø told us. “Some think it’s fun, others that we are total idiots. We can live with both.”

In a Facebook post, The Veil Brewery clarified, “We actually put a VERY small amount of Fried Chicken in one of two of the mashes (less than .4 percent of the total weight of the mash contents). It doesn’t even remotely taste like chicken. If you think it does, you might want to go to the doctor bucko!”

Veil Brewery also posted an Instagram of Jarnit-Bjergsø placing, piece-by-piece, a mountain of what looks suspiciously like Chik-Fil-A into a beer vat. Commenters went wild. Many just posted a solid “no,” while others, like @nilsrva, wrote, “We’ve strayed so far from gods [sic] light.” A poster named @brew_brewzzo said, “Please god tell me it’s satirical,” while other Instagrammers suggested possible dipping sauces that could also be included.

Will these Frankenbeers ever come to an end? We think not. So you might as well get a little extra protein in your brewski.