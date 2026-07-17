This Beloved Millennial Pop Star Wants to Make Jewelry With Your Teeth (For Real)

Just when you think it’s safe to hold onto baby teeth keepsakes, Kesha appears by your bedside and whispers, “Can I have your teeth?” Technically, she appeared on a July 15 episode of the Las Culturistas podcast and asked, “Can I have your teeth?” But it’s for a good reason, she promises.

And why not send Kesha your extra teeth, anyway? You’re not using them. Might as well let a famous pop star keep them in jars around her house to “freak out straight men”, as she explained.

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This all probably seems a bit strange out of context. Unfortunately, there’s not much context to provide that would clear this up. Though we would argue that if Kesha wants to collect teeth, we fully support this decision. And maybe we have a complete set of wisdom teeth taken out in ninth grade that need a loving home.

“Do you know I collect teeth?” Kesha asked podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, completely unprompted. She was met with curiosity from the hosts, to which she replied, “Send them over!”

Kesha Pleas ‘I’m a Pop Star, and I Need Your Teeth,’ And We Love Her For That

“Well, the teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans,” Kesha continued. “And then someone was like, ‘My child lost their teeth,’ and I was like, ‘Can I have them?’ because I want to make jewelry out of it.”

She added, “And so then I made a necklace and an earring and then a belt and then a crown. Oh, the crown’s wild.”

But the art projects soon turned into a full-fledged collection, she said. “I just started putting [them] all over my home in little jars,” she explained. Partially, of course, because it “freaks out straight men.”

A debate then broke out about where parents actually put their children’s teeth after the bait-and-switch Tooth Fairy fake-out. Depending on the parent, a lot of them are saved as keepsakes, even long after that child has grown up and moved out. It’s always a fun time going back home, opening a random drawer in the kitchen, and being confronted by a bag of your own baby teeth.

Kesha’s idea was that parents should “give them to me instead.” Actually, we just happen to know a sentimental mother who could possibly help Kesha out with her teeth collection. Give us a call, maybe. Although Kesha explained her collection also includes her cats’ teeth, as well as teeth from her loved ones who have passed. So it’s not strictly a fan-based collection, but donations are a big part of it.

In a heartfelt plea, Kesha added, “Can I have your teeth, please? Can I actually have them? It’s not a drill, and it’s not a joke. I’m a pop star, and I need your teeth.”