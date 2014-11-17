This Über/Spotify Partnership Could be Rendered Moot with an Auxiliary Cord

Über is amazing. In Los Angeles in particular, it’s revolutionized the way people party. Gone are the days of watching your consumption levels because you have one eye on the wheel. In fact, there’s no excuse not to be shitfaced 100% of the time, and for that, we salute you, Über.

The world-beating taxi service has just announced a deal with music streaming portal Spotify in which riders will be able to select tunes through the Über app to be played during the ride. The service will launch on November 21 in ten worldwide cities ranging from Nashville to Singapore, and the roll-out will feature the likes of Diplo and Andrew W.K. riding along with customers. After last week, we’re not sure if Dip is gonna wanna ride with us, but here’s the video that explains everything:

So yeah, that’s cool and all (unless you’re trying to hear Taylor Swift), but we really don’t need a multi-million dollar deal and all these fancy app add-ons to get the most out of a car’s sound system. We could very easily just plug in an auxiliary cord to someone’s cellphone. Y’know, those cords that plug into pretty much everything ever? That way, we wouldn’t need to be restricted to the penny-paying confines of Spotify, and can return to the no-penny-paying freedom of our own collections and the rest of the internet. That and, geez, we’re so underground that nothing we listen to is on Spotify except for Hall & Oates and Darude.

If Über really wanted to improve the customer experience, teaming with Taco Bell to provide free burritos would also be a feasible option. That or you could actually talk to the Über driver. Some of those guys are mental.