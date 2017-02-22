This Big, Golden Kanye-as-Christ Statue Is Dumb

Below, you can see a photograph of a statue of Kanye West as Jesus. The statue is wearing Yeezys and a crown of thorns. It was designed by a man called Plastic Jesus. You may wonder for a moment whether or not this is profound. It is not. There, I’ve saved you the time. Go outside; call a friend; eat a salad; drink a beer; have sex; listen to an album from beginning to end with no distractions. Do none of those things. Sit in silence. Whatever. Just don’t muse on whether or not this is profound. It’s not.

Look, here’s Plastic Jesus on his inspiration for the piece, per Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him. We’ve seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens.”

I know, I said don’t think about it. This isn’t really you thinking about it, though. This is a way for you to guarantee, while you’re having sex and listening to that record that, no, this isn’t profound, there’s no need for me to go back and look at that sculpture of Kanye West as Jesus, I can just as well do any of life’s more enjoyable and fruitful things without feeling that I’m missing out on something.

Look, last year, Plastic Jesus installed a similar piece on Hollywood Boulevard. It was a big shiny golden statue of an Oscar dressed as a stripper. See.

Yeah. Here’s what he said about it.

So many women come to Hollywood chasing a dream to become an actor, dancer or singer and, sadly, due to the lack of opportunities, combined with the high cost of living, they are faced with the reality of having to strip in bars and clubs.

i-D wrote about it at the time. They called it “a demeaning artist statement that equates professional dancers with drug addicts” and “an all-too-familiar perpetuation of the ‘sad stripper’ trope that today’s enlightened and happily employed dancers must overcome daily.”

Let’s clear this up now, because I know you want to go sit in silence or have sex or listen to music or call your friend or stand at the edge of your block and bathe in the glow of the mid-February sunset. Kanye West made an album called Yeezus. Four fucking years ago. Who’s missing the point there? Does Plastic Jesus have weird and regressive ideas about pop culture’s relationship to ignorance, some sort of adolescent ideology that might make him think that everyone’s a fucking idiot except him?

Right.

Lead image via Plastic Jesus on Instagram.



