This Black Devil Disco Club Remix EP is a Cosmic Disco Classic in the Making

In 1978 Bernard Fevre decided to pretty much invent cosmic disco. The former library music producer had turned his hand to deliciously dark disco a few years before, but it was underground smash ‘H-Friend’ that really made him a force to be reckoned with on dancefloors the globe round. Well, apart from the fact that that record was, at the time, incredibly obscure. He then went from relative obscurity to total disappearance.

In 2004 Rephlex reissued the Disco Club EP and a star was reborn. A series of further reissues and new releases and reworks arrived and suddenly Fevre found himself on a Grand Theft Auto soundtrack. What a world this is.

Videos by VICE

This time around, Parisian imprint Alter K have decided to get a tonne of great acts to give Fevre a going over for a series of EPs. Today we’re bringing you an exclusive listen to the “dance” EP featuring remixes from Africaine 808, Turzi, DJ Tide, and the legendary Andrew Weatherall.

Remix projects of this kind—where the listener consumes the same song four times over, as it were—can be hit and miss affairs, so we’re happy to report that the guys at Alter K are on some Sum 41 shit and have delivered an EP that’s all killer, no filler. DJ Tide turns in a seriously spacey affair, custom built for long nights on Saturn; Africaine 808’s interpretation is a burbling, Italo tinged effort that rumbles and rolls; Turzi’s take sends us into cosmic-rock territory, all Hawkwind whoosh and interstellar whir; Weatherall’s mix is the most club friendly of the set and seems readymade for one of his and co-DJ Sean Johnston’s Love From Outer Space parties.

All in all, it’s an ab absolute doozy. Long live the Black Devil Disco Club.

Alter K’s remix series drops on two dates. The Dance record arrives on the 13th of November, with the Vox remixes comp dropping on the 27th of November featuring Weatherall again, Loframes, GoldFFinch and Luke Million, and the Japan EP, featuring Free Disco, Sparrows, Carpainter and Oorutaichi is out on the 11th of December. Both records are coming out on Alter K. Pre-order them here.

Follow Black Devil Disco Club on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter