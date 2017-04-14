This Blackened Shrimp Cocktail Will Ruin All Other Shrimp Cocktails

On the scale of addictive party snacks, the shrimp cocktail lies somewhere between nachos and popcorn. It’s kind of the perfect party snack: light enough that it won’t put you into a food coma before dinner is even served, substantial enough to keep you from getting hangry, and classy AF, to boot.

The only problem with shrimp cocktail is that TBH, it can be a little bland. The quality depends too much on the cocktail sauce, which is far too often super-sweet, bottled sauce that does little to mask mediocre shrimp (though even then, it’s still pretty damn addictive).

Homemade cocktail sauce with freshly grated horseradish goes a long way, and takes all of one minute to make, but what’s really going to kick your shrimp cocktail game up a notch is blackening those little bad boys. Dredge your shrimp in this spicy dry rub, cook it in a well-oiled pan for three to four minutes, then chill it (or don’t) and blow everybody’s minds.

The shrimp will be packed with flavor and serious heat, ready to dip in your zesty cocktail sauce.

Just know that this is going to be a smash hit, so however many shrimp you plan to make, just go ahead and double it.