This Blende Track Might Be the Funkiest Thing We’ve Heard All Year

We’re well-versed on the Scandinavian knack for disco, from Abba to Todd Terje, but Eskimo Recordings‘ London-based Swede Blende has crammed more funkified pizazz into “Running” than is reasonable – Especially for this early in the week. The track features vocals from Gustaph of Hercules and Love Affair and the end result is a timeless classic-in-the-making.

The 120bpm pop crooner leads in with the bassline, and by the time the pop-synths and vocals kick in, we were hooked. The track is released on November 24th from the genre-bending Belgian label and features remixes from Kraak & Smaak and Knight One. Definitely cop this.

Find Blende on FB // Soundcloud