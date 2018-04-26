This Body Modder Wants to Turn Herself into a Sex Doll

Alicia Amira has undergone several procedures chasing a single goal: to make herself look as much like a plastic sex doll as humanly possible. The 27-year-old has had breast implants, Botox injections, lip augmentations, and more—all in the name of what she calls “bimbofication.” To help fund her body modifications, she makes content for private clients, working to pioneer a new genre of pornography she calls “bimbo porn.”

On this episode of FAMEish, VICE met up with Amira in the UK to hear why she got into body modification, what it’s like to make a living making porn, and how—no matter what people say about her—the self-proclaimed feminist finds “bimbofication” empowering.

