This Book Highlights the Forgotten Women of History

History is shaped not just by facts and documents, but also by the contemporary lens through which it is being viewed—and that leaves plenty of room for racism, sexism, and discrimination. But two feminist thinkers have worked to add women who have been largely left out of the text books back into our collective history with a new book, History vs. Women: The Defiant Lives That They Don’t Want You to Know.

Written by Anita Sarkeesian, director of the nonprofit Feminist Frequency, and Ebony Adams, an educator and activist who studies black women in the diaspora, the book details 25 women who were either minimized or erased from history, including Native American ballerinas, Japanese novelists, and Chinese pirates. Sarkeesian and Adams talk about the project on today’s podcast.

