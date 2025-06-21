This Brand New VTuber Model Is Gorgeous. And It Could Be Yours

I’ve written a lot about pre-made Live2D VTuber models here at VICE. Whether it’s a list with over 150 model bases, or an animator’s overview of the best VTuber models for less than $20, it’s easier than ever before to get started VTubing without maxing out your credit card. But while dozens of options are available, there’s one new offering that’s held my interest all week. And that would be none other than miikutea’s Live2D avatar base, the aptly titled “Customizable VTuber Model.” It’s live now, and you might want to grab it while it’s still on sale for the weekend.

Customize your hair, eyes, skin color, and more

I am sliding for hours and am totally in love with @miikutea_ s new Custommodel 🩵 Still much to do and some more parts to add to the model, but have to share the progress 🤣 pic.twitter.com/shRW0zWt8y — KittenWipedUs (@Vavusch) June 21, 2025

Featuring illustration work by Nimachi Nyagu, miikutea’s model base features a fully customizable VTuber for use on streams, YouTube videos, and more. According to miikutea’s Twitter, the VTuber base features “thousands of options” for “infinite combinations.” These include “hundreds” of choices for clothing and more than 300 modifications for just the model’s front hair. You can change her shoes, socks, irises, pupils, hair color, skin color, blush, hair pins, and more. And yes, you can even edit the textures included in the model’s files. Commercial use is permitted with the model, so for Twitch Affiliate and Partner users? Go nuts.

Tons of VTubers have already purchased miikutea’s model, showing off the sheer range of customization that her Live2D base offers. These include a gorgeous rendition of demon VTuber Noemi’s model, a sleek pastel look by illustrator tivii, and CozyAstral’s undeniably, well, cozy vibes. My personal favorite is from Scythebun, featuring a gorgeous VTuber with blue and pink hair, along with a skeleton sweater and black-and-white socks. Catch the embedded Twitter post below to see just how lovely the model’s tracking and rigging looks.

Im so excited how mine turned out so far-!!

THANK YOU MIYU AND NIMACHI-! https://t.co/yjfk6gwsFe pic.twitter.com/uV5xIP4A6C — Scythebun 🩵🩷 (@Scythebun) June 20, 2025

Make no mistake, miikutea’s offering seems just as high quality as Suiika’s Customizable VTuber Model, which practically serves as the gold standard in Live2D pre-made bases. Both are high-end, offer a wide range of choices to users, and feature professional rigging that really brings out the phenomenal illustration work on display. As a VTuber obsessed with collecting resources for other VTubers, expect me to recommend miikutea’s work in the same breath as Suiika’s. Both models are perfect for starting your VTubing career.

Miikkutea’s “Customizable VTuber Model” is available on VGen or Ko-fi. The model is on sale for $65 during its first 48 hours, after which the price jumps up to $75. So if you want a high-end VTubing avatar before the weekend ends? You might want to spring on this deal ASAP. Given miikutea’s model dropped on Friday, June 20th around 3:27pm EST, users have until Sunday to save.