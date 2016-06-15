This Brewery Created an Anti-Trump Beer Called ‘Dumb Donald’

Has a presidential candidate ever been more polarizing than Donald Trump?

Sure, some people love him. But many simply loathe the man and can’t believe that he will be the next Republican nominee for president of the free world.

How to express that are-you-fucking-kidding feeling? How about naming a beer after him—a pejoratively titled beer, that is?

“Dumb Donald” beer is about to be released. The aptly named Spiteful Brewing of Chicago is releasing the double India pale ale, which is brewed with a key lime flavor. The label depicts Trump as an inferior step on the road of evolution, walking in an ape-like stance between monkey and man. Wearing a very long tie, of course.

Dumb Donald, a new Key Lime DIPA and God Damn Vanilla Pigeon Porter coming this week! pic.twitter.com/amhMw4o56e — Spiteful Brewing (@SpitefulBrewing) June 13, 2016

An explanation on the label says that the reason the brewers are calling the beer “Dumb Donald” is this: “It’s like he got caught in a pause halfway through evolution.”

If that’s not clear enough for you, there’s more: “His brain still functions, at a minimal level with a vocabulary of a second grade student.”

Don’t keep it to yourself, Spiteful Brewing!

But wait, there’s more on the label: “You might even start to feel sorry for this man-child. Resist that urge, pop open this key lime DIPA and pretend you’re on a faraway island where people like Dumb Donald simply don’t exist.”

We might just have to take you up on that.

Spiteful Brewing is not the first brewery to name a beer for Trump. Dock Street Brewing in Philadelphia introduced a beer called “Friends Don’t Let Friends Vote Drumpf” in March. We’ve also reported extensively on Illegal Mezcal’s worldwide anti-Trump campaign.

“Don’t fight it, SPITE IT!” is the motto of the Spiteful Brewing company. And so they do.