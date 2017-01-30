This Brewery Just Invented an Oreo-Flavored Beer

The popularity of nostalgic Frankendrinks can be directly correlated to the rate at which the world appears to be imploding. Last year, we had the childhood breakfast-inspired Cocoa Puffs-infused negroni, then a Frosties IPA—both ideal tipples for anyone seeking momentarily escape from the dumpster fire that was 2016.

Now, as we inch closer to global meltdown, someone has invented an Oreo-flavored beer.

This latest alcohol-sweet-treat mash-up comes courtesy of craft brewery The Veil Brewing Co in Richmond, Virginia. The brewers explain that the beer is based on their 7-percent ABV Hornswoggler chocolate milk stout, which they conditioned (the final stage of fermentation) on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.

Get your sugary junk food hit and get wasted. This could be the most efficient beverage ever.

Veil Brewing’s stout caused such hype after its release last week that customers waited up to an hour at the brewery to get their hands on a glass. Some took things to totally ~meta~ levels by dipping Oreos into the Oreo-flavored beer

And who can blame them? In these testing times, we could all do with something stronger than milk to dip our cookies in.