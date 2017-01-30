This Brewery Just Invented an Oreo-Flavored Beer

VICE
The popularity of nostalgic Frankendrinks can be directly correlated to the rate at which the world appears to be imploding. Last year, we had the childhood breakfast-inspired Cocoa Puffs-infused negroni, then a Frosties IPA—both ideal tipples for anyone seeking momentarily escape from the dumpster fire that was 2016.

Now, as we inch closer to global meltdown, someone has invented an Oreo-flavored beer.

This latest alcohol-sweet-treat mash-up comes courtesy of craft brewery The Veil Brewing Co in Richmond, Virginia. The brewers explain that the beer is based on their 7-percent ABV Hornswoggler chocolate milk stout, which they conditioned (the final stage of fermentation) on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.

This Tuesday January 24th will be the debut of Hornswoggler with Oreos! ? That’s right. You heard right. We took our 7% robust chocolate milk stout Hornswoggler and conditioned it on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies. If you like Oreo cookies, this is a must try. *THERE MAY BE SOME RESIDUAL FERMENTABLE SUGARS FROM THE COOKIES IN THE BEER. WE HIGHLY SUGGEST KEEPING THESE CANS AS COLD AS POSSIBLE AT ALL TIMES. WE ALSO SUGGEST CONSUMING THIS BEER AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE FOR THE MOST INTENSE OREO CHARACTER POSSIBLE.* Shooting for approx 55-80 cases. $17+tax/4-pack. 1x 4-pack per person. *CASES PACKAGED AND LIMITS SUBJECT TO CHANGE* We will also be hiding 5x Golden Tokens(seen in front of the can) underneath the 4-pack holders(only on Hornswoggler cans). Find one of these coins and give it to a staff member behind the bar to get a free Golden Hornswoggler glass(as seen in the picture in this post; the Hornswoggler himself is on the back side of the glass)! This is the ONLY way to get your hands on this glass. We will never sell this glass. It is only acquired if you are the lucky few to find a Golden Token. We hope you guys can make it for Tuesday January 24th’s can release. Doors open at 4pm! ??

Get your sugary junk food hit and get wasted. This could be the most efficient beverage ever.

Veil Brewing’s stout caused such hype after its release last week that customers waited up to an hour at the brewery to get their hands on a glass. Some took things to totally ~meta~ levels by dipping Oreos into the Oreo-flavored beer

And who can blame them? In these testing times, we could all do with something stronger than milk to dip our cookies in.

