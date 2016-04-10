This Bulls’ 72-Win Mixtape Is a Solid Reminder of Just How Nasty They Were

You’ve had to endure countless think pieces about which team would beat who—the 95-96 Bulls, or the 2015-2016 Warriors—and they are getting annoying as hell. But there’s always something off about these arguments. A lot of them are wrapped in the gauze of hazy memories. Old timers spinning tales on the porch. But just how good were the Bulls? The answer: really, really fucking good.

Today, to commemorate the potential last night the Bulls stand alone with 72 season wins—what with the 71-9 Golden State Warriors playing the (albeit dominating) Spurs—the NBA cooked up a batch of clips to remind us of exactly what those hazy memories were made of. (They even made a quaint little CD jewelcase graphic to accompany it [for those of you not born yet, a CD is a compact disc, and it stores… nevermind; just look it up on your internets.])

The standout takeaway from the mixtape is just how sick these guys were in the paint. The dunks, the no-look passes, the lay-ins, the tip-ins, the post-ups, the alley-oops. All the hyphenated connecting plays you could ask for. The chemistry! They acted as one fluid machine of destruction. It truly is impossible to tell how the deep three-shooting Warriors would play against this kind of dominance in the key. We don’t have a time machine, and it’d be weird to see two Steve Kerrs. But let’s just put aside comparisons for a second and recognize, stand-alone, just how fucking good these Bulls really were. It’s spectacular.

