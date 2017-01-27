This Burger King Sold Weed to Customers Who Asked for ‘Extra Crispy’ Fries

Hey. Psst. “Extra crispy.” Yeah, nasty boy, you heard us. We said extra crispy.

No—we haven’t gone mad (although the world seems to have lately). Those are code words that would allow you to buy weed at the drive-through window of a New Hampshire Burger King, at least until last weekend.

Last Saturday, Garrett Norris, 20, and Meagan Dearborn, 19, were arrested for dealing weed at a Burger King location where the two worked in Epping, New Hampshire. Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace explained, “We obtained enough evidence that pointed to the employee, Norris, was selling marijuana via the drive-through. It was substantiated with the sting operation. We went in later that evening and arrested him and the shift manager.”

The sting operation was jointly conducted by the Epping Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, and the Rockingham County Attorney. Wallace explained that to procure pot at this particular Burger King, all a buyer had to do was drive up and ask for “Nasty Boy.” That was Norris’s cool, undercover alias.

“Once it was verified he was working, they had to ask for their fries extra crispy.” Just like in the movies! An exchange of cash through the drive-through window and voila—you really could have it your way! (Until last weekend.)

A spokesperson for Burger King told MUNCHIES the following: “The Franchisee, who independently owns and operates this location, is cooperating fully with local law enforcement.”

Police Chief Wallace said, “We always heard rumours that employees were selling illicit drugs through some fast food restaurants. It was never substantiated until Saturday night.”

Norris landed a charge of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Dearborn got hit with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug and unlawful possession of alcohol.

So much for that genius plan. The police in Epping seem intent on keeping the fries limp and soggy—and the Burger King drive-through drug free. Talk about nasty boys.