This Vegan Casserole Is Murder-Free Comfort Food

Winter straight sucks, yo.

Now, if you’re lucky enough to live among the balmy climes of LA or Barbados or Karachi, you have no idea what we’re talking about. Bully for you.

For the rest of you, you could warm yourself by curling up with an entire baking sheet of Cheeto-crusted mac and cheese, numb your mind with weed-infused cocktails, and dive face-first into a SPAM-filled egg sandwich to assuage your resulting hangover.

Or you could dial it back. And that means a vegan dinner. Gasp.

Don’t worry—this is legit, not some tamari-doused tempeh-and-brown-rice dish. This caramelized onion and cauliflower casserole comes courtesy of Post Punk Kitchen’s Isa Chandra Moskowitz, a queen of all thing plant-based and delicious.

So, your arteries will thank you, cows will thank you, and even California salmon will thank you for taking a night off from the other stuff.

And if you’re vegan already, give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done every day. If only all of us could be seitanists like you.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in March 2017.