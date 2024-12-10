This CEO Does Drugs—and Gave a Wild Speech About It for His Company Christmas Party

A CEO of a recruiting firm gave a wild speech to his employees before their work Christmas party—and the footage has gone viral on social media.

When discussing the company’s Christmas party, Stephen Carter of Sharp and Carter spoke candidly to his staff over Zoom about his usage of drugs.

Videos by VICE

“I take drugs myself, I just don’t do it at work events,” he told his workers in the video, which you can watch here.

“Because that’s when things get really out of hand,” he continued. “If you take drugs at the Christmas party, you will be fired. It’s a really strong rule.”

Carter then went on a rant about cheating with colleagues, something I—and likely his staff—definitely didn’t see coming.

“If you want to cheat on your partner, I would recommend 2024 has been a stark reminder it is probably not wise to cheat on your partner with someone at work,” he told his staff. “If you are going to cheat on your partner and if you have to do it—just don’t do it with someone at work. It really becomes problematic as we have seen.”

While the speech was likely a lighthearted and sarcastic way to dissuade his employees from being messy—a seemingly common occurrence at holiday work parties, for whatever reason—Carter explained that he didn’t anticipate it being taken out of context and shared with the world.

“I probably would have chosen to use my words a bit differently if I knew that,” he told the Herald Sun. “But regarding the content, I haven’t been exposed for sexually harassing dozens of staff, or caught in a compromising position, or passed out in a ditch. The intention obviously is to look after and care for my people so they don’t do damage to themselves and others.”

“As 203 people we are representative of society, and in society, that happens—people take drugs, people cheat on their partner, and I’m just trying to get ahead of that,” he continued. “I don’t want to clean up their mess afterward. I’m trying to get ahead of it.”

As for Carter’s drug use outside of work, it’s been “about five years” since he’s taken drugs, he told the Herald Sun.

“I was going to [tell my employees] I have done drugs. I don’t have any philosophical problem with doing drugs, just don’t do them at work,” he explained. “But then I thought everyone would tease me and say, ‘When did you do drugs, Carts, in 1986?’ So, I changed it to the present tense.”

Welp, at least the video made for some entertaining content and exposure.