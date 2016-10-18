This Chainsmokers-Lady Gaga Beef Isn’t the Beef We Want, but It’s the Beef We Deserve

Bad-but-also-stupid EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, who rose to fame by penning a craven and pathetic piece of populist-pop that slunk out like a bubble of flatulence​, are currently embroiled a childish, petty Twitter squabble with bona fide pop star Lady Gaga, an artist who you could literally say has more talent in her little finger than both of The Chainsmokers have in their fully-waxed, Axe body spray-reeking bodies.

The whole affair started when the duo insulted Lady Gaga in an interview with Rolling Stone last week. When they weren’t busy saying that they “brain-raped” Calvin Harris or making snide comments at Rihanna’s work ethic, they talked about Mother Monster’s new single, “Perfect Illusion.” They said that it “sucks” and backed that incredibly spicy take up by saying “She’s a great artist — like, Jeff Koons made a sculpture of her…”

Videos by VICE

Lady Gaga, a fascinating artist with a long and fascinating career, inexplicably felt compelled to retaliate. Her new song, “A-Yo​” opens with the line “I can’t wait to smoke them all / Whole pack like Marlboro / Blow it in your face / Blow it in your face / Blow it in your, blow it in your face.”

In case the bros missed that, Gaga took to twitter after the song’s release to make sure they got it:

Then, for some reason, they responded with a meme of a skeleton hugging a woman with a Brand New lyric laid on top:

We didn’t ask for a Lady Gaga-Chainsmokers beef; not verbally, not loudly. But, really, we’ve been edging closer to this as a culture for, well, decades. We allowed The Chainsmokers to come into being; we allowed them to have a voice; we allowed them to comment on art; now we have to pay the price.

May 2016 end and end soon. May this all have been a fever dream.

​​Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​

​