This Cheeseburger-Garnished Bloody Mary Is a Work Of Art

“I’m never drinking again,” or at least that’s what we tell ourselves when we’re bedridden on a Sunday with a paralysing hangover. But sometimes the only way out is to go deeper in. And as far as hangover cures go, there’s nothing better than a good old fashioned Bloody Mary.

But a Bloody Mary isn’t just a hangover cure. It’s a meal in a glass. It’s a point of a pride. And for some people, it’s a competition. Dave Sobelman—owner of Sobelman’s Pub & Grill in Milwaukee—is one of those people.

The self-proclaimed starter of Milwaukee’s epic Bloody Mary garnish wars, Sobelman has gone as far as adding entire bottles of Corona to his Bloodys. He’s thrown bacon-wrapped, deep-fried jalapeño cheese-balls on top, and even added whole fried chickens as garnishes.

But his most popular concoction, the Bloody Masterpiece, is a force to be reckoned with. Yes, it’s got Bloody Mary mix, a generous splash of vodka, and the usual suspects like celery, lemon and a grape tomato. But it’s also packed to the brim with all kinds of skewered pickled goodies: Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onions, asparagus, and even Polish sausage. Then comes the shrimp and, wait for it, a cheeseburger slider.

This bad boy has enough booze to send you on your way to recovery, and enough grease to soak up last night’s Jager bombs. A masterpiece, indeed.

The only hard part will convincing yourself to get out of bed to make it.