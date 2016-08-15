This Cheesy THC Gnocchi Is Stoner Dream Food

Is there anything better than pillowy potato gnocchi coated in a bit of cheese and butter?

Yes, there is, actually. That would be pillowy potato gnocchi coated in a lot of cheese and weed-infused butter.

When Bong Appetit host Matt Zimbric visited a top secret Californian medical marijuana garden, he was greeted by Aurora Leveroni, aka Nonna Marijuana, a 91-year-old grandmother who cooks classic Italian food with a medicinal twist.

Obviously once Leveroni showed Matt how to properly infuse butter with cannabis, the next logical thing for a nonna to do was to make some handmade gnocchi and toss it in some THC goodness.

And while Nonna Marijuana uses this weed-based recipe for medicinal purposes, it works just as well for recreational use. And it’s also simple enough to make while you’re baked.