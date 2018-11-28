This Chinese Researcher Says the First CRISPR Babies Are Here

A Chinese researcher announced that he edited the DNA of two twin girls born earlier this month to make them naturally resistant to HIV and other diseases. If the research turns out to be legit, these babies would be the first in the world to be born with an edited genome. But the scientific community has had largely negative reactions, and it’s still not clear whether the claim is valid. On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, we get the facts from Motherboard reporter Daniel Oberhaus.

