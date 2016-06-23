This Chocolate Peanut Butter Icebox Cake Is the Decadent Dessert Dreams Are Made Of

Look, we like fresh fruit and maca powder and chlorophyll and kombucha, and all sorts of other things that are full of vitamins and low in calories and are prominently displayed in stores with names like “Nature’s Best” and “World of Health.” But sometimes you just want a damn decadent dessert, something worthy of the hypothetical late-night menu at The Cheesecake Factory. Something that’s so damn rich, it’s three desserts in one.

You could say that about this icebox cake. Peanut butter mousse, chocolate sandwich cookies, and a rich chocolate ganache are all part of the deal, although they’d each be worth raving about on their own. But when their powers combine, ohhh, hubba hubba.

The best part about icebox cake is that it “cooks” itself… in your refrigerator or freezer. Originally conceptualised as an easy, no-bake dessert by Nabisco, icebox cake is made by stacking cookies and slathering them in whipped cream, then letting it all chill—literally—until the cream absorbs into the cookies and creates a cake-y consistency. Got all that?

Assemble this sweet thing, then stash in your fridge before serving for a more mousse-y, cake-y mouthfeel, or keep it in the freezer if you prefer the texture of an ice cream cake. You can’t go wrong with this many-layered masterpiece.

It’s dangerous, though—knowing that decadence can be this easy and taste this good.