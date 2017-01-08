This Chorizo, Egg, and Potato Breakfast Burrito Is the Start to a Perfect Day

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

It’s Sunday morning. For Lou Reed (and so many of us out there), that apparently meant restless feelings and thoughts of “the wasted years so close behind.” If only somebody told Lou—may he rest in peace— that all he had to do to cure his feelings of ennui and paranoia was eat a breakfast burrito. Then again, that might have meant we would have missed out on a classic Velvet Underground song.

No matter how gloomy it is outside, no matter how much you’re dreading Sunday turning into Monday, no matter how crippling your hangover is, a breakfast burrito is the cure to what ails you.

The beauty of a breakfast burrito, besides the fact that it’s freaking delicious, is that you can basically put whatever you want into a flour tortilla, wrap it up, and voila, you’ve got yourself a delicious, hand-held meal.

But we don’t want just any breakfast burrito—we want the best. So we asked Erik Anderson of The Catbird Seat, who has perfected his own version of this morning classic.

Anderson stuffs his tortilla with chorizo, potatoes, eggs, fresh coriander, and diced onions. The whole thing will take you 15 minutes to make, and by the time you’re done eating, you’ll be on your way to a Perfect Day.