This Clothing Brand Says Its New T-Shirt Can Go 30 Days Without Washing. Here’s How It Works.

The average American does eight to ten loads of laundry a week. A clothing brand from Minnesota looked at that number and decided it was a problem they needed to solve with copper, silver, gold, volcanic ash, and two ingredients they won’t tell you about.

The HercShirt V5.0 is the fifth generation of an antimicrobial tee from HercLéon, the same company that launched self-cleaning underwear a few years back. Their Kickstarter campaign has pulled in over $275,000 against a $3,333 goal, which means the pitch is working. The pitch being: a shirt woven with up to seven odor-fighting ingredients that allegedly stays fresh for over 30 days of daily wear without touching a washing machine.

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I know what you’re thinking, but the ingredients aren’t snake oil. Copper has well-documented antimicrobial properties—it’s why hospitals put it on high-touch surfaces. Zinc neutralizes the sulfur compounds your body produces when you sweat hard. Volcanic ash absorbs moisture and outside odors. HercLéon weaves all of this directly into the fabric rather than treating the surface, which is great because surface treatments wash off. The shirt comes in three tiers: a $39 budget version rated for three-plus days, a standard version for 14-plus days, and the $79 Max model built for the full month.

This Antimicrobial T-Shirt Says It Can Handle 30 Days Without a Wash

The brand doesn’t lead with this part, but the science has some notes. Research published in Scientific Reports found that silver and copper nanoparticles used in textiles are toxic to environmental systems and can disrupt the biological treatment processes that keep water facilities functioning. Silver nanoparticle emission from textiles can hit 80% on the first wash alone. HercLéon’s counter is simple—wash less, release less—and it’s not a bad argument. It just has limits the Kickstarter doesn’t acknowledge.

The V5.0 ships in November, black only for now, with navy, burgundy, and dark green on the way. At $79 for the month-long version, it’s either an investment or an indulgence depending on how often you actually do laundry. For anyone who travels constantly or has made a certain peace with their hamper situation, the case is easy to make. The environmental fine print doesn’t go away, but neither does the one on your current detergent bottle. Nobody’s hands are clean here.